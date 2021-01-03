Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

DARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Daré Bioscience worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

