DAOstack Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $215,139.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,314.74 or 0.99896090 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039027 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

