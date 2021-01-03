DAO.Casino (BET) Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,392.55 or 0.96895674 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.