D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of DHI opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

