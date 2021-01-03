CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $1.75 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.73 or 0.00444285 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.07 or 1.00558777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015074 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002381 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

