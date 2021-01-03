Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE CW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.35. 184,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,409. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 381,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 82,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

