Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.16 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

