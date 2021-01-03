Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,279 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,808,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

NYSE EGP opened at $138.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.