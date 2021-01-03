Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,078 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,602,000 after buying an additional 647,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after buying an additional 360,167 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

