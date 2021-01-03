Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in WPP by 361.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in WPP by 59.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 11.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 298,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WPP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.