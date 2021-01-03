Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,127,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

