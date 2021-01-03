Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.