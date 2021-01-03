Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NOVA opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

