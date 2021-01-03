Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 20,021 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Movado Group worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

