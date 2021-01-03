Cube (AUTO) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00269652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.18 or 0.02024397 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

