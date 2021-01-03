CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will announce $231.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.40 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $254.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $912.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $915.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $938.25 million, with estimates ranging from $936.50 million to $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 88,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

