Critical Review: Markel (NYSE:MKL) & BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital -3.15% 12.25% 5.30% Markel 5.29% 2.41% 0.68%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50 Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Markel has a consensus price target of $1,133.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Markel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 3.33 $30.58 million $1.61 6.98 Markel $9.53 billion 1.49 $1.79 billion $38.91 26.56

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, and environmental impairment liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes. This segment also provides healthcare, consulting, and others types of services to businesses and consumers, including management and technology consulting, behavioral healthcare, and retail intelligence. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.