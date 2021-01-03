Critical Comparison: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) versus BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and BioHiTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $49.06 million 5.55 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -46.38 BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 6.20 -$7.62 million N/A N/A

Aspen Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -14.06% -11.93% -7.59% BioHiTech Global -247.02% -1,749.63% -17.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspen Group and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.58%. BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Group beats BioHiTech Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as food distributors, governments, conference centers, municipalities and academic institutions, stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

