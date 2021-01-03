CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 175.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.