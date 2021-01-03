CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.
CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.
Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
