Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $44.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

