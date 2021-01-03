Cred (LBA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $566,006.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $566,006.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

