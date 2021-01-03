Cream Price Tops $0.0007 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Cream has a total market capitalization of $30,878.37 and $36.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.59 or 0.99951596 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024255 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00266853 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00420538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00149191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

