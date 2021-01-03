Counos X Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $1.26 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Counos X has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $88.56 or 0.00266108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00122934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00172106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00517050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020200 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046760 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,708,439 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

Counos X Coin Trading

