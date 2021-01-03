Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

COTY opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Coty by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Coty by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

