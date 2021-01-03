Contrasting Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 19.13 -$40.03 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.85 $19.61 million $0.82 18.93

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Risk & Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Repay and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90 International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.05%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Repay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77% International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Summary

International Money Express beats Repay on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

