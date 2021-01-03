Comparing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50%

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 2.77 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -10.00

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys Game Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 13 0 2.76 Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.74%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $6.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.