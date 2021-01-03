Comparing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSC)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.59%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 12.24 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -6.16 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flux Power beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops digital media and light-emitting diode (LED) solutions in Asia. The company designs, installs, and operates digital out-of-home LED billboards and LCD screens; and markets advertising space on its digital out-of-home media network to advertisers. It also designs and installs LED systems, including LED hardware components for interior and exterior applications in hospitality, entertainment, retail, high-end residential, architectural, and special exhibits markets. In addition, the company manufactures original equipment, as well as licenses its digital controller software product primarily to LED manufacturers and LED system designers. Further, it rents LED-based hardware, such as LED video panels and LED video walls, as well as individual LED fixtures, LED flood lights, and spotlights primarily for corporate events, advertising companies, television and film productions, government, and live-performance markets. Lightscape Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Global Innovative Systems Inc. and changed its name to Lightscape Technologies, Inc. in April 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong with additional offices in China and Macau.

