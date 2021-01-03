Comparing Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) & CKX Lands (NYSE:CKX)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and CKX Lands (NYSE:CKX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abraxas Petroleum and CKX Lands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 2 0 0 1.67 CKX Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of CKX Lands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of CKX Lands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and CKX Lands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.15 -$65.00 million N/A N/A CKX Lands $810,000.00 22.79 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

CKX Lands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and CKX Lands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09% CKX Lands 51.55% 2.45% 2.38%

Risk & Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CKX Lands has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CKX Lands beats Abraxas Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 13,972 net acres of land consisting of 10,522 net acres of timber lands; 2,361 net acres of agriculture lands; and 895 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

