Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ELP opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $805.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after buying an additional 2,070,243 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at about $17,525,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 73.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 395,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 13.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

