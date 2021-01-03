Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Comcast has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $52.40 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

