Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $890.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,621.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.01100720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051990 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00220576 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

