Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$111.86 and last traded at C$113.28. 18,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 84,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 71.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.61.

About Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

