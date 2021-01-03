CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0074 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $9,850.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00255838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $634.79 or 0.01942367 BTC.

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

