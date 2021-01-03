CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.53 million and $12,119.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00267890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.68 or 0.01983692 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

