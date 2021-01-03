CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

