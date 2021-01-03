Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $28.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $26.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $112.55 million, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $112.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several research firms have commented on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.