Civic (CVC) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $59.21 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

CVC is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

