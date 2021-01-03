Cindicator Market Capitalization Tops $16.89 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $16.89 million and $196,409.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

