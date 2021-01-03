China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:JRJC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

