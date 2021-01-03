Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.91. 689,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,865. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

