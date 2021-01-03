Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.24.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.91. 689,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,865. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
