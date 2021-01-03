Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of 108.90 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

