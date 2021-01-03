ChartEx Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $185,211.00 and $30,746.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

