Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $12.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.92 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $48.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 billion to $48.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.54 billion to $52.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.16.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $661.55. The stock had a trading volume of 699,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $653.27 and its 200 day moving average is $605.66. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,110,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 920,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

