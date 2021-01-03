Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Rocky Brands worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth $98,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth $230,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

RCKY stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $32.74.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

