Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Park-Ohio worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 1.54. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

