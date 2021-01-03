Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $927,000 Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Luther Burbank worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth $407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

