Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $781,000 Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Container Store Group worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Container Store Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of TCS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

