Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,151,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,260,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 424,611.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 641,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 641,163 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

