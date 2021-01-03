Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of American Software worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. On average, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

