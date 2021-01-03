Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Graham worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,268,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graham by 3.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHM opened at $15.18 on Friday. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 million, a PE ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHM. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

